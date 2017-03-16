Boozin’ Ben Affleck Reveals He’s Completed An Alcohol Rehab Program

Ben Affleck Completes Alcohol Rehab Program

Right on the heels of estranged wife Jennifer Garner announcing that she’s ready to make the divorce final, Ben Affleck announced to his fans that he’s been addressing his issues with alcohol abuse.

Ben took to his Facebook late yesterday evening to reveal that he’s been in a recovery program, in the interest of living his best life, setting an example for his children, and thanking his family, including Jen, for their support.

This isn’t the first time that Ben Affleck has had to address his issue with alcohol. According to TMZ, Ben also spent some time in Promises Malibu back int 2001 for the same issue.

There have been some reports that say he is looking to reconcile with Jen and she may be considering calling off the divorce, but that isn’t confirmed.

Best of luck to Ben in the future! Hopefully he can keep a handle on his addicition…

Splash