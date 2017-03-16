OWN’s New Reality Show About Controversial Preacher “The Book Of John Gray” [Video]

Oprah has taken on “The Book Of John Gray,” a reality show about a mega-church preacher who has a history going against the gays. Nowadays, quoting scripture from the bible on homosexuality is “anti-gay” so folks who don’t want trouble in this day and age…skip over that part in their sermon. John Gray said some things in the past that have angered the gay community.

homosexuality is no different from fornication, adultery, lying or any other sin God was clear about. It's all the same-4those who believe. — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) April 29, 2013

Is God anti-gay?

Everyone is allowed to get married based on state laws. But dishonoring ppl of faith by adding clear church imagery is wrong. #Grammy's — John Gray (@RealJohnGray) January 27, 2014

OWN/Youtube/Twitter