OWN’s New Reality Show About Controversial Preacher “The Book Of John Gray” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Oprah has taken on “The Book Of John Gray,” a reality show about a mega-church preacher who has a history going against the gays. Nowadays, quoting scripture from the bible on homosexuality is “anti-gay” so folks who don’t want trouble in this day and age…skip over that part in their sermon. John Gray said some things in the past that have angered the gay community.
Is God anti-gay?
OWN/Youtube/Twitter