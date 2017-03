Nicole Richie Interprets The Lyrics To “Bounce Back”

Nicole Richie and her friends weren’t too clear on what Big Sean meant in his new song “Bounce Back”. The ladies learned some new terms in the process…

Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 1 #bounceback A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 2 A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

But REALLY got things all clear once Big Sean himself and Jhene Aiko showed up…

Don't worry guys, my new BFF @bigsean set me straight and now I'm all caught up… and truly exhausted. A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

