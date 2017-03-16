911 Dispatcher That Relayed Call In Tamir Rice Case Suspended

Tamir Rice 911 Operator Suspended For 8 Days

A Cleveland 911 operator has been suspended for 8 days for failure to provide the facts that Tamir Rice may have been a child and his gun is “probably” fake to fellow officers. The exclusion of these facts contributed to the cost of 12 year-old Tamir Rice’s life according to Cleveland19. Dispatcher Constance Hollinger will serve an eight-day suspension for her part in the tragedy.

This discipline comes nearly two and half years after the incident from Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Also suspended for two days without pay, patrol Officer William Cunningham, for working unapproved secondary employment at the Cudell Rec Center and for submitting an untruthful report in connection with a Use of Deadly Force investigation.

Tamir’s family released a statement about the suspensions and they are not happy about it. Samaria Rice described the light discipline as “unacceptable.” SMH, unbelievable that these people still have a job when a child lost their life.