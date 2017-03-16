The Most Brutal Reactions To Bow Wow’s Dumb A$$ Tweet About Melania Trump

Bow Wow Tried It

Bow Wow can’t do anything right. Like, literally zero things. It should be easy to clown Donald Trump for so many things. His vag grabbing. His tiny hands. His stupidity. But Bow Wow took it a step too far by saying he’d pimp out Don’s wife, Melania. How do you diss the worst human on the planet and still come out looking like a bum?

What a moron. Well this was as good a time as any to drag Bow’s dumb a$$. Sigh.