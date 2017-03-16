More L’s: Meek Mill Hit With Assault Charges After Brawling With St. Louis Airport Employees
Meek Mill Charged With Assault After Fight With St. Louis Airport Employees
No one man should take all these L’s. Even a man with 2 of them in his name.
Meek Mill was given a summons to appear in court after getting into a physical altercation with employees at the St. Louis airport according to TMZ.
When Meek was spotted by Lambert International workers and was asked for a photo. Guess wasn’t with it and whatever he said set the men off and a fight ensued.
Police were called and both Meek and the two employees were charged with misdemeanor assault. All parties are to appear before a judge to answer for their behavior.
This poses a big problem for Meek who is still on probation for weapons and drugs. After all the trouble he’s had with previous smaller infractions, this violation could pose a major problem.
The above is a video of Meek walking away, handcuff-free.
Flip the page to hear the airport employees tell their side of the story.
Image via Instagram
Flip the page to see how Meek responded to the incident on Instagram