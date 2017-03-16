More L’s: Meek Mill Hit With Assault Charges After Brawling With St. Louis Airport Employees

Them dudes damn near 40 …. they ain't f#%king wit shorty. 😐 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Meek Mill Charged With Assault After Fight With St. Louis Airport Employees

No one man should take all these L’s. Even a man with 2 of them in his name.

Meek Mill was given a summons to appear in court after getting into a physical altercation with employees at the St. Louis airport according to TMZ.

When Meek was spotted by Lambert International workers and was asked for a photo. Guess wasn’t with it and whatever he said set the men off and a fight ensued.

Police were called and both Meek and the two employees were charged with misdemeanor assault. All parties are to appear before a judge to answer for their behavior.

This poses a big problem for Meek who is still on probation for weapons and drugs. After all the trouble he’s had with previous smaller infractions, this violation could pose a major problem.

The above is a video of Meek walking away, handcuff-free.

Flip the page to hear the airport employees tell their side of the story.

Image via Instagram