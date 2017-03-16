Hawaiian Federal Judge Says Aloha To Cheeto Face Trump’s Travel Ban With Restraining Order

Hawaiian Judge Blocks Trump’s Travel Ban

A U.S. Federal judge that resides in Hawaii is making headlines this week for crushing Donald’s Trumps bigoted dreams. Wednesday afternoon, Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order nationwide over the 90-day travel ban, hours before it was set to go into effect. The ban aimed to stop all immigration from specific countries Trump considers “enemies”.

In a 43 page ruling, Judge Watson determined that the travel ban failed to pass legal muster at this stage and the state had established “a strong likelihood of success” on their claims of religious discrimination. Of course this put Trump in a cranky mood. The President aired out his frustrations with the travel ban restraining order at a rally in Nebraska yesterday evening according to CNN. “This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach.” Trump complained that the order wasn’t even that bad “The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first one.” This revised version of the travel ban removed Iraq off it’s list of blocked countries.