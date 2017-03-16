For Your Viewing Pleasure: Solange Headlines Day 1 YouTube Showcase At SXSW

Solange Dazzles YouTube Showcase At South By Southwest Music Festival

Ya girl Solo got turned up in Texas last night.

YouTube returned to the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) music festival today with a bang, kicking off a three-day showcase @ Coppertank (504 Trinity St, Austin, TX), that includes some of the biggest names in music alongside the most buzzworthy emerging artists at SXSW.

The first day of music began with a 3:00PM performance by James Hersey, followed by electric sets from Earthgang, JAIN, and Aminé. The night concluded with a SXSW-exclusive performance from Solange, who brought down the house.

Throughout the three days, YouTube will also present several “Creator Awards” to artists. Today, Jain and Aminé celebrated receiving Silver Play Buttons for reaching 100,000 subscribers in addition to Solange receiving a Gold Play Button for passing 1,000,000 subscribers.

Other major activations from day one of YouTube @ Coppertank included a virtual reality demo to showcase VR music videos available on YouTube, the YouTube Artist Hub, an oasis for artists to relax, freshen up and grab a bite to eat in between their busy schedules, and a showcase of YouTube’s newest ad formats and innovations at YouTube Corner.

Check out more photos from the showcase below:

3Stack Media