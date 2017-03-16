Sundy Carter’s Hoeness Hasn’t Been Deleted After Basketball Wives LA Season 6 Party

Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie Are Fully Clothed For BBWLA Season 6 Party

Basketball Wives LA is preparing for the premiere of their sixth season and the ladies celebrated Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Apparently, there was some kind of freaky theme going on but you see Evelyn Lozada managed to keep it classy in all black with a bit of bodysuit and sheer action going on…

Tami Roman also rocked all black everything and looked lovely.

Jackie Christie kept it calm as well. Outside of that dog collar she almost looks like a completely normal person. You know Doug got tired of her embarrassing him.

But not everybody got the memo. Hit the flip to see Sundy Carter doing THEE most!

WENN