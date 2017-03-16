Sundy Carter’s Hoeness Hasn’t Been Deleted After Basketball Wives LA Season 6 Party

- By Bossip Staff
Evelyn Lozada Premiere of 'Basketball Wives LA' Season 6 at Culver Hotel

Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie Are Fully Clothed For BBWLA Season 6 Party

Basketball Wives LA is preparing for the premiere of their sixth season and the ladies celebrated Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Apparently, there was some kind of freaky theme going on but you see Evelyn Lozada managed to keep it classy in all black with a bit of bodysuit and sheer action going on…

Tami Roman Premiere of 'Basketball Wives LA' Season 6 at Culver Hotel

Tami Roman also rocked all black everything and looked lovely.

Jackie Christie Premiere of 'Basketball Wives LA' Season 6 at Culver Hotel

Jackie Christie kept it calm as well. Outside of that dog collar she almost looks like a completely normal person. You know Doug got tired of her embarrassing him.

But not everybody got the memo. Hit the flip to see Sundy Carter doing THEE most!

Sundy Carter Premiere of 'Basketball Wives LA' Season 6 at Culver Hotel

Sundy showed up with black tape on her nips and absolutely nothing under this cutout sheer piece of a body stocking.

Sundy Carter Premiere of 'Basketball Wives LA' Season 6 at Culver Hotel

The outfit is so revealing we can’t even show it for real. Thank Mr. Smiley face for what we are able to show.

Y’all already know she got dragged on social media. But she responded basically saying she doesn’t GAF. as if we couldn’t already tell from the hideous outfit.

Now get the fuck on & live ya life😂LOVE SUNDY

A post shared by sundycarter_ (@sundycarter_) on

Based on her hashtags we guess there was a BDSM theme… Did she take it too far though?

All the pics on the flip

