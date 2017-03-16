Sucks To Be You: Speeding Train Covers Waiting Passengers With Stella Storm Snow [Video]

Train Covers Entire Platform Of Passengers With Huge Snow Wave

The snow storm known as Stella dropped down and got her eagle on in the Northeast this week.

While it wasn’t as bad as the weatherman predicted, there was still enough snow to be a problem. That problem is evidenced by this video of passengers waiting for the train on a platform in New York…

INCOMINGGGGG!

Image via Shutterstock

