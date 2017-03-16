Eddie Murphy Has Twitter In A Tizzy, “Coming To America” Sequel In The Cards Or Nah?

Does Eddie Murphy Want To Make A “Coming To America Sequel”

Talk about the tease of a lifetime. Late Wednesday night Eddie Murphy tweeted the mere suggestion that there could be a ‘Coming To America‘ sequel, according to Complex

We have to take their word for it because even though the tweet has a verified check, it can only be found as Twitpics on retweets like this one:

Eddie Murphy wants to know, RT for yes. pic.twitter.com/5qzmkfEKd8 — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) March 16, 2017

And the actual Eddie Murphy account has gone byebye… as if it never existed.

So what’s going on here? Was Eddie hacked and the perpetrator decided to get the hell outta dodge before getting caught? Did Eddie do it himself and realize ‘What the hell am I thinking? I have a zillion kids including a newborn… I just want to sit back and make sappy movies and do donkey voiceovers and enjoy being semi-retired’?

There’s also this theory

And then maybe he sobered up realizing he doesn’t want to spend the next year of his life in prosthetics dressing up as six different barbershop characters.

We’re not quite sure. But what we are sure of is that folks’ hopes are definitely up about this film.

Hit the flip for the reactions.

Twitter/Paramount Pictures