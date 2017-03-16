LHHATL Does This Video Prove That Kirk Frost Fathered Jasmine Washington’s Baby???

Another day another theory…

Video Surfaces Of Kirk Forst/Jasmine Washington Phone Call

By now you should be well aware of the drama that’s surrounding “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Kirk Frost and the woman who allegedly gave birth to his baby.

As previously reported Jasmine provided “receipts” on the latest episode of #LHHATL in the form of texts and an alleged video of Kirk holding “their son” Kannon.

Now a woman alleging to be Rasheeda’s niece is airing out Kirk for denying paternity of Jasmine’s baby and they’ve got “proof” in the form of a video. In it, Jasmines’s seen talking to Kirk on the phone about money.

“Are you giving me the $3,000,” asks Jasmine in the video as a baby coos in the background.

Kirk then talks about paying car insurance but assures her that he’ll pay her soon.

“I don’t even have it, that’s why I’m out making moves to gather and give it to you,” said Kirk. “I’m just trying to make sure you get your s*** straight, get your s*** done.”

According to the source, Kirk’s indeed Jasmine’s baby’s father and Rasheeda’s well aware of it. Furthermore, the couple paid one of Jasmine’s exes to claim paternity.

Via The Shade Room:

Kirk and Rasheeda paid Logan (Jasmine’s ex) to say he was the father because he and Jasmine did have a relationship but that ended back in 2014! I know that y’all like believe Rasheeda doesn’t know anything about this story but she does I told her everything!! They just wanna protect their image! Normally I wouldn’t out family but since I’m in the middle Kirk is dead wrong and needs to admit to his responsibilities!

I even got pictures of Jasmine at Pressed which Kirk took her to and even had his daughter help her.

No so fast, though! We’re hearing another story altogether.

