Bipolar One Hit Wonder: Khia Spazzes Out On FB Live Fans Over Papoose Poon Throwing Antic

Khia Spazzes Out In Facebook Live Interview

From cussing people out to singing playfully…

Ancient section 8 Queen Khia says she doesn’t care what people think of her or what she does on her Instagram page. The rapper spazzed out on commenters during a Facebook live video. We don’t know exactly what was asked, but Khia addresses dissing Trina and throwing Papoose her box. She says that it’s HER business and we need to stay out of it.

Shout out to IOB for the video. Take a look.

🎥📹#PRESSPLAY: #Khia going off on her fans right now on #TSMadison #Facebook Live! Are you guys watching #QueenKhia now? We ♥️ The REAL QUEEN OF RAP!!! (Part 1) A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Here’s where she addresses Trina and Remy Ma:

🎥📹#PRESSPLAY: #Khia isn't angry! #QueenKhia has a message to the haters & doubters and tell you haters the tea, addresing #RemyMa & #Trina beef (Part 2) A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Here’s the last one where she breaks into song after spazzing on fans. This woman is moodier than a sour patch kid. Hit the flip to see it.