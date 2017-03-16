McDonald’s Just Destroyed Donald Trump On Twitter And The Internet Is Going Crazy

McDonald’s Goes In On Trump

For a second there, we were all on our way to get Big Macs. Because for about 30 minutes McDonald’s was the most fire twitter account in America. They sent out the above tweet clowning Trump for his tiny hands. But all was lost because it turns out they were hacked.

Sigh. It was all good for a few minutes because we were…ahem…LOVIN’ IT. Let’s look at how crazy people got over it for the few minutes we thought it was real.