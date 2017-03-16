Natural Causes: Q Worldstar’s Autopsy Reveals He Died Of Heart Plaque Build-Up And Obesity

Worldstar’s Lee “Q” O’Denat’s Autopsy Cites Cause Of Death As “Natural Causes”

It came as a huge shock to the hip-hop community when the news broke that Lee “Q Worldstar” O’Denat had died unexpectedly.

We reported that Q was at a local massage parlor when he was found by a masseuse who then called an ambulance. He died before paramedics could revive him.

According to LA Times, O’Denat’s autopsy has revealed that there were no drugs or foul play involved in the entrepreneur’s untimely demise. The toxicology report cites “natural causes” that was a result of extreme plaque build-up around his heart due to obesity.

According to the report, O’Denat was a walk-in customer on Jan. 23 at VIP Spa in the 400 block of Clairmont Mesa Boulevard. After a 30-minute massage, the masseuse stepped out of the room so O’Denat could get dressed. When she returned five minutes later, she found him standing slumped forward, with his forehead resting against the wall, according to the report.

Take care of yourself, people.

We know his personal family and professional family are likely still grieving. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to them.

R.I.P. Q.

Image via Worldstar