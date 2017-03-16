Exclusive: Towanda Braxton Agrees To THIS In Messy Divorce

“Braxton Family Values” Star Ends Open Marriage To Hubby

Towanda Braxton has officially split from her now ex-husband – and each agreed to walk away with only what they brought into the marriage, BOSSIP has learned.

The singer and reality star quietly agreed to end her marriage to Andre Carter, her husband of 13 years, last month, with both sides agreeing not to pay the other alimony or child support, even though she makes three times his monthly salary.

Braxton and Carter married in 2 004, but Braxton said they’d been living separately for almost three years. She cited the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences.” They have two children, Braxton, 11, and Brooke, 10, together.

Carter, who represented himself in the divorce, agreed to joint custody of their kids, although Braxton will have final decision making power on religion, education and extracurricular activities if they can’t agree.

Carter had criticized the way he was portrayed on the reality show, saying that producers never fully explained why he never seemed to have a job.

But he must have decided those problems were water under the bridge, because he agreed not to go after Braxton for alimony or child support, even though she said in court docs that she pulls in $8,000 a month compared to his $2,500.

Celebrities, Honorees, and Performers arrive at the 2016 BET Honors at the Warner Theater in Washington DC

Pictured: Towanda Braxton

Picture by: Aaron J. Thornton / Splash News

The exes promised not to trash talk the other in front of the kids, be good role models and not use the children as their intermediaries.

“Each shall refrain from conduct which does or may undermine a positive relationship between each child and the other parent,” their divorce deal, which was signed by both Carter and Braxton, read.

Braxton admitted that she and her now ex-hubby enjoyed an open marriage, although it was unclear in court docs whether that had to do with their marriage breakdown. She’ll also get to go back to her maiden name, Braxton, if she wants, and each will get to keep their checking accounts, 401K, cars and savings accounts.