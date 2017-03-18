Exclusive: Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama An Accused Car Thief!

Iconic!

Man Said Jasmine Washington Stole His BMW

The woman who said she gave birth to “Love & Hop Hop Atlanta’s” Kirk Frost’s baby son was arrested and charged with stealing a man’s car last year, BOSSIP has learned.

A man named Darnell Sweat told police that in November 2015, Washington unlawfully took his 2014 BMW MG Grand Coupe didn’t bother giving it back or making any payments on it. The Cobb County, Ga. Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant, and the mother of one later turned herself in in February 2016, according to court docs.

She was arrested and charged with theft by conversion greater than $1,500, and later posted $5,000 bail, according to public records. But prosecutors eventually dropped the case because of a lack of evidence.

The alleged car theft occurred during the time Washington said she was having a relationship with Frost, a married father of six. She is currently suing her alleged ex-lover to establish paternity and force him to support the baby, named Kannon, but the case has come to a halt as Washington struggles to serve him.

Frost has denied even knowing Washington to his wife, Rasheeda—but a video was released this week showing Jasmine talking on the phone to Kirk and asking for money.

