RHOA: Matt Jordan Eviscerates ‘Evil’ Kenya Moore & Says She Promised Him $10K For THIS

Matt Jordan Blasts Kenya Moore Again

Matt Jordan is once again putting his RHOA ex on blast. The 29-year-old personal trainer who busted windows at Moore Manor TWICE and was arrested four times last year, is PISSED at Kenya Moore for keeping him from taping the RHOA reunion today.

According to a snap from Andy Cohen himself, the housewives have gathered in ATL for what’s sure to be an explosive reunion…

but according to Matt, he’s been barred from taping—and it’s all that “lying sack of s***” Kenya’s fault.

In a looooong IG rant Matt went OFF on Kenya after he says she promised him he’d be paid $10,000 to film the reunion and renigged on her promise.

Furthermore, he’s pissed that she’s “pretended” to move on…

“Tell that brother that you trying to put off as a love interest, how demonic you are,” wrote Matt. “You and I both know that’s probably one of them married Africans you were texting during my relationship. Or one the Africans that you were selling your body to in Nigeria. ”

and he’s warning her new love interest to get the promise of $10,000 to film with her in writing.

“Brother most of all secure that bag when she says she’s going to pay you to keep filming for the rest of the season when you’re ready to stop because it’s affecting your relationship in a negative way. Make sure she puts it in writing or she gives you the money right then.”

Condoms in the top drawer? Really Matt?

Clearly looking for a Kenya clap back, Matt’s continuing his rant against the “manipulative” woman in his own comments section.

“You will die alone and unhappy!” wrote the defunct reality star.

This…is…a…mess. If he was promised money from Kenya does that make him a fake boy….

never mind!

Do YOU think Kenya needs to pay Matt the $10K he was promised???

