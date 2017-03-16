Life Goes On: Could Tiny Be Inking Another VH1 Reality Deal After Family Hustle?

Xscape Hints Reality TV Deal

VH1 announced that TI and Tiny’s: Family Hustle Will be ending after this upcoming season. The couple are now split and heading to divorce. Sources say that Tiny and Tip will be airing out their divorce drama for viewers and ending the series for good. But, is Tiny already thinking about her next move?

Recently, the mom reunited with 90’s singing group Xscape. Tiny hinted on her instagram account that they will be working on new music and we think possibly a new reality show…Group member LaTocha posted a group photo of the singers altogether with Executive producers Mona Scott young and Stephanie Gayle saying “BIG things coming.”

Tiny and group member Kandi are NO stranger to those reality show checks, so we wouldn’t doubt it. We guess time will tell! Are you guys excited to not only hear but, SEE an Xscape reunion?