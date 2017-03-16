Family Affair: Transgender “Father And Son” Both Transition To Mother And Daughter
@Regrann from @natgeo – Sometimes our children lead the way. Corey, 14, socially transitioned from boy to girl in the past few years. She gave her Mom, Eric(a) the courage to begin her own transition from female to male. They are moving in opposite directions but toward their true selves. After her first shot of testosterone Erica said she finally felt "complete". Photo by @ljohnphoto for Nat Geo's Special Issue-Gender Revolution. @natgeo @thephotosociety #gender #nonbinary – #regrann #thisiswhattranslookslike
Corey Maison And Father Both Transitioned From Mother And Son
This probably isn’t the first time that this has happened, but we can’t say we’ve ever seen or heard another example of it.
Last year, 15-year-old Corey Maison’s YouTube video went viral. It showed the teenage boy being given his first dose of hormones by his then mother.
Fast forward a year later and Corey is still Corey, but as a girl and the mother, Erica, is now Eric as he too has transitioned.
Mother and son are now father and daughter.
Eric revealed just how badly he had always desired to be a man during an Australian 60 Minutes interview via NYDailyNews:
“When I was younger, I used to wish for cancer so I would have to get a mastectomy,” Eric told Tara Brown in an Australian 60 Minutes interview.
“The only regret I have is not being educated sooner about what transgenderism was, so I could do it sooner,” he added.
The family that trans together, stands together.
Image via Instagram