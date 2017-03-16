Family Affair: Transgender “Father And Son” Both Transition To Mother And Daughter

Corey Maison And Father Both Transitioned From Mother And Son

This probably isn’t the first time that this has happened, but we can’t say we’ve ever seen or heard another example of it.

Last year, 15-year-old Corey Maison’s YouTube video went viral. It showed the teenage boy being given his first dose of hormones by his then mother.

Fast forward a year later and Corey is still Corey, but as a girl and the mother, Erica, is now Eric as he too has transitioned.

Mother and son are now father and daughter.

Eric revealed just how badly he had always desired to be a man during an Australian 60 Minutes interview via NYDailyNews:

“When I was younger, I used to wish for cancer so I would have to get a mastectomy,” Eric told Tara Brown in an Australian 60 Minutes interview. “The only regret I have is not being educated sooner about what transgenderism was, so I could do it sooner,” he added.

The family that trans together, stands together.

Image via Instagram