Let’s Commemorate 3/16 Day By Remembering How Much Black America Loved Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is an American Hero. He was wrestling’s most popular star in the late 90s and is still beloved today. Not only that, but black people love him despite the fact he’s a self-described redneck from Texas. Austin has a lifetime hood pass for the way he’d go on TV and beat the hell out o this boss every Monday because if anyone can relate to that, it’s black folks.

Since it is 3:16.. enjoy this perfectly looped gif of Stone Cold doing the stunner to Triple H countless times ☺️ pic.twitter.com/HSUtt3uotO — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) March 16, 2017

So today, March 16th, we celebrate Stone Cold Steve Austin thanks to his “Austin 3:16” phrase. So let’s watch his most memorable moments and why we love him so much.