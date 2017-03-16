Nicki Minaj’s Ghost Writer Ex-Boyfriend Safaree Says $2 Million For His Service Is Fair

Safaree Says He Wants $2 Million From Nicki Minaj To Go Away

Safaree clarifies with ThisIs50 that he deserves compensation for all of the work he put into making Nicki Minaj a star and giving her hits. In a recent interview with Wendy Williams, Safaree was super quiet about what he was seeking after filing a law suit against Nicki Minaj and eventually dropping it.

He explains that the interview with Wendy felt “different” and he regretted not answering the question straight up. He wished he would’ve said “$2 Million” when Wendy asked about compensation. He agrees the number is relatively low compared to what singles make. He also describes how he felt the day Remy’s “ShEther” diss dropped and what he was doing.

Safaree is a part of the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast and explains that the show is indeed real or as real as it can be. He doesn’t confirm if he will be doing another season. Something tells us that if Nicki coughs up that $2 Million, he might disappear from reality TV.

We shall see…