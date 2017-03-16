LesBeHonest: Cardi Admits She Slept With Women To Satisfy Her Man

Cardi B Says She’s Had Threesomes But Has Never Fallen In Love With A Woman

Last week we teased a little part of this interview, but we noticed it’s been picking up some steam over the part where Cardi admits she’s not really so much into women as she is into satisfying her man by putting on a show of her with another woman. We thought that would be a good topic for discussion since there are so many accusations of women faking bisexuality. Do you think that most women who have threesomes do it more for their partner’s enjoyment? Also, after Cardi’s admission would you consider her a fake bisexual?

She may be a fake bisexual but she sure isn’t a fake freak. Shorty stay letting her freak flag fly.

Hit the flip for more of Cardi’s interview with Vlad where she talks about colorism in the strip club and why she took her chances getting illegal butt shots.

