Vanessa Bell Calloway On Turning 60, Ageism In Hollywood And Finally Being A Leading Lady On TV

It’s been almost 30 years since Vanessa Bell Calloway played one-foot hopping Princess Imani Izzi in Coming to America. Since then, she’s come quite a long way not only in Hollywood, but in life in general. She’s currently the star of the Sunday night Bounce TV hit Saints & Sinners, is set to have a recurring role on the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse, has a film called A Preacher’s Son coming to Netflix soon and two popular web series under her belt: In the Company of Friends and Cookin’ and Hookin’ Up.

But one of the biggest things she’s prepping for is to turn 60 on March 20. She’s celebrating by not only having a “Sexty Sixty” birthday party, but by helping other women celebrate their age with her campaign, How Do You Rock Your Age? We talked to the beauty about this major milestone, the reason for this inspiring campaign (which you, no matter your age, shape, whatever, can submit photos and testimonies to) and how it is getting older in the entertainment industry.

Tia Mowry Reveals She Was On Diet Pills During Sister, Sister: “I’m Not Proud Of It”

Actress, mother and Cooking Channel host Tia Mowry just released a book on Tuesday called Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You. In it, the 38-year-old star talked about picking up unhealthy eating habits when she was young and starring on Sister, Sister with Tamera.

“TV sets are always catered, so I was surrounded by junk food 24/7. To my teenage self, it was like living in a Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,” Mowry wrote in an excerpt shared with PEOPLE. “Everything I wanted was at my fingertips: Twizzlers, M&M’s, Starbursts, potato chips, you name it. And if something I craved wasn’t there, all I had to do was ask: ‘Chocolate chip cookies, please?’ And they simply appeared. It was heaven. If heaven leads to health problems, that is.”

7 Things We Learned From Quincy On The Breakfast Club

Doesn’t it feel like today’s rising stars were born from yester-year’s celebrities? When it comes to Quincyy that’s just the case.

The son of 90’s heartthrobe Al B. Sure has been making a name for himself on Fox’s new music series, Star, and today dropped by The Breakfast Club for a quick two on one interview.

Talking with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Qunicy talks about his relationship with his father, growing up with the Combs family, and his memories of The Notorious B.I.G.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Quincy on The Breakfast Club.

