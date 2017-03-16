SMH: Riker’s Island Captain Caught On Camera Kissing Inmate Resigns

C.O. Captain Caught Kissing Inmate At Riker’s Island Resigns

Phone footage obtained by PIX 11 shows Riker’s Island Captain Shantay Dash was caught walking by an inmates cell and the two appear to lean in for a kiss. The Veteran Corrections Officer Dash is leaving behind an $80,000 salary and almost 10 tears on the job over “personally reasons”. Many suspect it’s because this video of her being lip friendly with an inmate has surface.

The footage was reportedly recorded on a cell phone that had been smuggled in to an inmate as contraband. Back in January Dash was arrested for smuggling a tattoo gun for another inmate to cover up a gang related tattoo.