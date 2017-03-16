Primetime! Is Odell Beckham Sassily Smashing Pilar Sanders To Smithereens?

Don’t tell Primetime…

Is Odell Beckham Dating Pilar Sanders?

Our favorite sassily dancing baller is rumored to have a new lady in his life. Odell Beckham and his gloriously happy feet have allegedly moonwalked over Pilar Sanders’ way and there’s a video floating around as “proof.”

If you believe the folks over at TerezOwens, there’s some close friendship of the romantic kind going on and Odell makes Deion Sanders’ 40-something ex feel “young.”

Pilar really likes Odell’s energy, she enjoys spending time with him, makes her feel young and alive” says our source.

There’s also a video of Odell and Pilar kicking it at Drake’s Paris concert that’s being counted as “evidence” of their baeship.

They look cozy, no?

Before the Pilar rumor, Odell was rumored to be dating Nicole Murphy—(but we debunked that rumor ourselves)…



and Zendaya—who he kicked it with at a post-Grammy party.

Do YOU think Odell and Pilar are kicking it???

Wind blown #sun #baby #lover of #life 😘 A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on Jun 4, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

AKM/GSI/WENN