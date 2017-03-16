Primetime! Is Odell Beckham Sassily Smashing Pilar Sanders To Smithereens?
Is Odell Beckham Dating Pilar Sanders?
Our favorite sassily dancing baller is rumored to have a new lady in his life. Odell Beckham and his gloriously happy feet have allegedly moonwalked over Pilar Sanders’ way and there’s a video floating around as “proof.”
If you believe the folks over at TerezOwens, there’s some close friendship of the romantic kind going on and Odell makes Deion Sanders’ 40-something ex feel “young.”
Pilar really likes Odell’s energy, she enjoys spending time with him, makes her feel young and alive” says our source.
There’s also a video of Odell and Pilar kicking it at Drake’s Paris concert that’s being counted as “evidence” of their baeship.
#OdellBeckhamjr #PilarSanders in #Paris at #DrakeConcert #together #PrimeTime #Couple? Or #gayfish? #NewYorkGiants wide #receiver #Odell #Beckham Jr. was having a tough time deciding between the girl he was with, Pilar Sanders, and the dude on stage last night in Paris at the Drake concert. We know #OBJ is #Drake’s #1 #roadie, maybe he’s finally moving on. OBJ and #Pilar Sander is an interesting 1-2 punch. Our source tells us this has been happening on the low down for a little while. Our source tells us, “Pilar really likes Odell’s energy, she enjoys spending time with him, makes her feel young and alive” says our source. This is an unlikely couple. Check out the Prime-time couple below.-TO
They look cozy, no?
Before the Pilar rumor, Odell was rumored to be dating Nicole Murphy—(but we debunked that rumor ourselves)…
and Zendaya—who he kicked it with at a post-Grammy party.
Do YOU think Odell and Pilar are kicking it???
AKM/GSI/WENN