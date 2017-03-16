Primetime! Is Odell Beckham Sassily Smashing Pilar Sanders To Smithereens?

- By Bossip Staff
Don’t tell Primetime…

Is Odell Beckham Dating Pilar Sanders?

Our favorite sassily dancing baller is rumored to have a new lady in his life. Odell Beckham and his gloriously happy feet have allegedly moonwalked over Pilar Sanders’ way and there’s a video floating around as “proof.”

If you believe the folks over at TerezOwens, there’s some close friendship of the romantic kind going on and Odell makes Deion Sanders’ 40-something ex feel “young.”

Pilar really likes Odell’s energy, she enjoys spending time with him, makes her feel young and alive” says our source.

There’s also a video of Odell and Pilar kicking it at Drake’s Paris concert that’s being counted as “evidence” of their baeship.

They look cozy, no?

Before the Pilar rumor, Odell was rumored to be dating Nicole Murphy—(but we debunked that rumor ourselves)…
Odell beckham and nicole murphy

and Zendaya—who he kicked it with at a post-Grammy party.

AKM-GSI Odell Beckham and Zendaya Coleman Republic Records Grammy Awards After Party February 15 2016

Do YOU think Odell and Pilar are kicking it???

Wind blown #sun #baby #lover of #life 😘

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

AKM/GSI/WENN

