Pay Yo Bills: Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Owes Contractors $27,000 For The Stucco On Her Chateau

RHOA Sheree Whitfield Accused Of Owing Almost $27,000 To Contractors

If it ain’t on thing, it’s a muthaf**kin’ other when it comes to drama and Sheree Whitfield.

The RHOA and her embattled home, “Chateau Sheree“, are involved in yet another contractor controversy

A RadarOnline report breaks it all down:

According to documents from The Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, Master Craft Stucco, Inc. slapped Blu Management, LLC and Sheree’ Corporation with a lien for $26,586.41 on July 15, 2015. The company, who did work on Whitfield’s home, also demanded she pay $1,702.99 in interest and $278.51 in court fines. Because Whitfield didn’t respond to the claim, Judge Tom Campbell favored with the Plaintiff and ordered Whitfield to pay the amount on May 9th, 2016.

The company’s lawyer is even suggesting that all of the people Sheree owes money too should conspire to push her out of her beloved home

The Plaintiff’s attorney, Emory Potter, told Radar, “There are several other creditors with liens and if we could get them together we could threaten her to sell the property.”

Dirty game, but that’s what happens when you owe dough.

You can see more of the legal documentation HERE.

