Oklahoma Senator Popped In Telly Trying To Get It Poppin’ With 17-Year-Old Boy

Oklahoma Chair Of Trump Campaign Allegedly Solicited Sex From Teen Boy

Here’s an interesting story. An arrest warrant has been issued for Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey, a Republican who served as his state’s campaign chair for Donald Trump… Prosecutors filed charges of engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution in connection with an incident last week where Shortey was found at a Super 8 motel room in Moore, OK with a 17-year-old boy who police say he solicited sex from.

Local media have reported that despite the warrant being issued, Shortey’s whereabouts are still unknown. Documents related to the incident were released just yesterday and boy does the evidence speak volumes.

According to police reports, cops were at the motel doing a welfare check for the boy on March 9 when they smelled the “strong odor of raw marijuana” from Room 120. When authorities entered the room they found the teen and an adult male, later confirmed by the D.A. to be Sen. Shortey. Police say they found an “open box of condoms” during their search of the room.

Sounds like that loud pack got them all the way caught up.

Both Shortey and the teen told police after being discovered that they’d had conversations “pertaining to sexual activities in exchange for money.” Those statements are backed by text messages recovered from the teen’s tablet.

What’s more indictment documents allege the kid’s parents told cops he has a history of “soliciting himself on Craigslist for sexual conduct.” SMH.

Regardless of the outcome of the trial, it looks like Shortey’s political career is already being cut short, with the Lt. Governor looking for him to resign and the state Senate voting to suspend him for “disorderly behavior.”