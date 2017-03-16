Power Rangers Samurai’ Actor Pleads Guilty To Killing Roommate With Sword 

Jesus take the wheel!

Ricardo Medina Pleads Guilty To Killing Roommate

A “Power Rangers Samurai” actor who was previously arrested for killing his roommate has entered a plea.

Back in February 2015, Ricardo Medina Jr. told authorities that he murdered his roommate Joshua Sutter in self-defense. According to PEOPLE Magazine, Medina, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Medina pleaded guilty to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted in court to using a sword in the killing.

Medina told authorities that while fighting with his roommate, he went to his bedroom with his girlfriend but Sutter forced his way in. Median then allegedly stabbed him once in the abdomen with the sword.

Medina’s sentencing is scheduled for March 30 and he faces six years in state prison.

Medina got his break in Hollywood as the Red Ranger on “Power Rangers Wild Force” back in 2002. He went on to play Dekker on “Power Rangers Samurai.”

