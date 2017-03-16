Black Excellence: NFL Player Responds To FB Comments Trashing Black Women As “Not Coachable”

Redskins Player Lynden Trail Clears Up Misconceptions Over Facebook Post

Things went horribly wrong for Redskins baller Lynden Trail this week after he posted a hot button topic as a Facebook status: Why Do Black Athletes With Money Marry White Women? The subject is obviously nothing new — isht, y’all fight everyday in the comments over this same topic, but Lynden was unjustly targeted when a Dolphins player self-hating c00n responded with some pretty harsh words about black women.

#Redskins Lyndon Antonio Trail asked his followers "Why do black athletes marry white women?" This is how a #MiamiDolphins player responded pic.twitter.com/zfO9Dvz9bO — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 16, 2017

NFL player #LyndenTrail posed a question to his Facebook followers asking why do Black athletes marry White women. Another NFL player gave his opinion on why. Swipe for his picture with his wife. A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

You can see Rick’s wife a little more clearly in the shot on the second page.

(Maserati Rick’s actually been outed as a fake btw. A catfish who does not play in the NFL!)

As you might imagine — Lynden Trail’s notifications went up in flames on social media. But the HBCU educated baller, who is engaged to a black queen, kept calm and simply posted THIS in response:

For all of the people coming to my page thinking I wrote those comments🙄Reread! And then look at my family😒Black👑 Black👸🏽 Black👸🏽 ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xWgwe4HtMk — TEAMTRAIL✊7⃣ (@LyndenTrail7) March 16, 2017

What a lovely black family right? Now obviously Lynden shouldn’t have to do such a thing to defend himself. Also, he clearly states his own opinion when he posted the question in the first place — the color of the woman shouldn’t matter — it’s her behavior and how she treats her man.

That said, Lynden’s lady is obviously doing a great job because he went on to dedicate several more tweets to her and his daughter. Hit the flip to see.

Instagram/Twitter