Black Excellence: NFL Player Responds To FB Comments Trashing Black Women As “Not Coachable”
Redskins Player Lynden Trail Clears Up Misconceptions Over Facebook Post
Things went horribly wrong for Redskins baller Lynden Trail this week after he posted a hot button topic as a Facebook status: Why Do Black Athletes With Money Marry White Women? The subject is obviously nothing new — isht, y’all fight everyday in the comments over this same topic, but Lynden was unjustly targeted when a
Dolphins player self-hating c00n responded with some pretty harsh words about black women.
You can see Rick’s wife a little more clearly in the shot on the second page.
(Maserati Rick’s actually been outed as a fake btw. A catfish who does not play in the NFL!)
As you might imagine — Lynden Trail’s notifications went up in flames on social media. But the HBCU educated baller, who is engaged to a black queen, kept calm and simply posted THIS in response:
What a lovely black family right? Now obviously Lynden shouldn’t have to do such a thing to defend himself. Also, he clearly states his own opinion when he posted the question in the first place — the color of the woman shouldn’t matter — it’s her behavior and how she treats her man.
That said, Lynden’s lady is obviously doing a great job because he went on to dedicate several more tweets to her and his daughter. Hit the flip to see.
Instagram/Twitter