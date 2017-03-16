Bye Rita! Tyra Banks Boots Rita Ora From ANTM And Announces She’s Back In The Hostess Seat
Remember how we told you that Tyra was ready for Rita to bounce out of the hostess seat on the ‘Americas Next Top Model’ reboot?
It looks like her wish has been granted — which is pretty easy when you’re the executive producer and creator of the show.
Tyra announced today that Rita is a thing of the past…and the show’s NEW host will be none other than Tyra herself.
Tyra tweeted to her fans that she’ll be back in the Top Model chair next season, and thanked Rita for one sold season of service.
Congrats Tyra! She’s clearly just piling up the checks, because just a few days back, she announced that she’ll also be hosting next season of America’s Got Talent.
Well, get used to seeing Tyra’s face on your TV screen pretty frequently later on this year!
But poor Rita. Are you going to miss seeing her on Top Model?
