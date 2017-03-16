Backseat Driving Bawse: Rick Ross Says He Told Meek Not To Trust Nicki Before Their Breakup

Rick Ross Advised Meek Mill Against Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Rick Ross is doing a little Monday morning quarterbacking on Meek Mill’s failed relationship with Nicki Minaj.

As we all know by now, Meek got the heat ignited with Nicki after exposing the dirty dog antics of her then-boyfriend Safaree Samuels…before deciding he too needed a little action on the side once he was in a relationship with her himself.

Now, with a new song entitled “Apple of My Eye” that’s releasing tomorrow on his new ‘Rather You Than Me’ album…Rick Ross is revealing that he always had a bad vibe about Meek’s relationship with the pop/rap star, and let him know then that he might need to keep his eye out for her…

"I told Meek 'I wouldn't trust Nicki'/Instead of beefing with ya dawg, you just give him some distance"—Ross https://t.co/18nYamults—

Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 16, 2017

Meanwhile, he didn’t seem to have that same foresight for his own relationship…

But we digress. Anyway, meek hinted to that same advice on his own Instagram a few days ago…

Rozay been told me don't trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Although that gem is something that Meek HAPPILY ignored for quite a while.

But we guess hindsight is 20/20 for everyone after a breakup, huh? What do you think about it all?

Splash/Instagram/Twitter