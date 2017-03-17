Tip Kicks Off LEX Nightclub’s Spring Series In Reno, NV With Showstopping Performance

T.I. Performs at LEX Nightclub In Reno

Last weekend, Tip hit the stage in Reno, Nev. at LEX Nightclub, located inside Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The Grammy Award-winning performer kicked off the club’s ‘Spring Series’ bringing in one of the venue’s largest crowds yet for a performance that had the whole crowd rocking.

And it looks like Tip had a ball with the fans.

Reno was LIT🔥🔥🔥🔥 @hairweavekiller I guess you're right!!! #PrettyGirlsLoveTrapMuzik A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

Reno says…. This What LIT🔥🔥🔥🔥 looks like!!! #AboutTheMoney #BankRollMafia #HustleGangOverErrrrthang A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

This upcoming Friday, March 17, Chris Brown will make his first visit to Reno as LEX Nightclub continues its first-ever ‘Spring Series’ — followed by French Montana on March 24.

With an indoor water feature, a translucent dance floor, a capacity of 1,300 and unprecedented hospitality, LEX Nightclub is pioneering nightlife for northern Nevada and northern California, rivaling the vibe and lineup of many of Vegas’ biggest clubs.

Marcello Rostagni Photography/Instagram