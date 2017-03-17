A Wrap? Kim Allegedly Finished With Spaced-Out Yeezy, Momager Kris Says “Hold On A Sec”

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Ready To Call Marriage Quits!

The Kardashian-Wests are passed being on the rocks, Kim is allegedly already out the door on husband Kanye. According to Naughty Gossip, the couple had an explosive argument a couple of days ago and Kim has not been back home. Their sources say Kanye has been at a hotel and Kim took the kids and herself to stay with her mother.

Uh oh.

This alleged fight was not a normal spat, Kim says she’s over Kanye and thinks he needs to seek profession help! The insider says “They fight all the time but this is different. This is the end. She is growing to hate him and thinks he is a different man than the one she married. She knows he needs help and doesn’t want to leave him while he is down, but Kim cannot stand it anymore. She wants this nightmare to be over.”

Kris’ alleged advice to Kim right now is to not make any sudden decisions! Especially with the new season of KUWTK that just started, she doesn’t want the show to look like old news. Do you think Kim is actually done with her husband for real??