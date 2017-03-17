Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Divorce Parties & Kissing Male Genitalia? [Video]

This Sunday is the final episode of #RHOA before the reunion and the girls are throwing a “divorce party,” but for who? Cynthia Bailey’s divorce from Peter has just been finalized AND Phaedra’s divorce from Apollo is in the books as well. Despite all this newfound freedom, the ladies are still bickering with who had receipts and who cheated before someone was gone…

Turn the pages and enjoy the drama that IS…RHOA.