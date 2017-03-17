Evil Kermit: Is Meek Mill Ready To Spill All The Beans About His Breakup With Nicki Minaj?

Meek Mill Says He’s Scared To Do Interviews Because Of Tough Personal Questions

It’s been a long time coming, but Meek Mill might be ready to tell the “truth” about what happened between him and “generous Queen” Nicki Minaj.

Yesterday, the MMG young bol posted the following photo and caption to Instagram.

My life has been a big topic in this industry for a min now …. it's almost scary for me to do a interview because I don't know how to lie unless I have to . "Everyday a movie tho" wins & losses 😁😦 "I love it" A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

We haven’t seen or read a Meek Mill interview since Nicki sent her now-famous “I’m single” tweet.

Between Rick Ross’ backseat driving and Nicki’s beef with Remy Ma, Meek is gonna have a LOT of questions to answer when he goes on his next press run.

He says he doesn’t “know how to lie”, but the question is, will he keep it classy, or go the Safaree route and slander his former Queen?

Guess only time will tell, but if he unless he wants to change his name to Meek Millllllllllll and take yet another “L”, he’ll keep it clean.

Image via Instagram/WENN