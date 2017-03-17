Pop-A-John: 3 Tennessee Teens Unload Gunshots At Market Because Their Pizza Had The Wrong Toppings

3 Tennessee Teenagers Arrested For Shooting Market Over Wrong Pizza Toppings

It’s a damn shame the things people risk their freedom over…

According to Tennessean, 3 teenage boys are likely headed to prison and juvie for unloading a clip at a local market because the pizza they ordered had the wrong toppings on it.

They wanted someone to die over a pie.

Djuan Bowers, 18, Tynerick Turner, 17, and a 16-year-old are each charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful handgun possession and vehicle theft, police said. The shots were fired at the D.B. Todd Market from a white Honda Accord police said was reported stolen. A North Precinct undercover detective was conducting surveillance in the area and witnessed the gunfire at 2 p.m., police said. The detective followed the car to a house on 32nd Avenue North while calling for backup. The three teens in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Once in custody, one of the boys actually admitted that they fired shots at the restaurant over the incorrect toppings.

To make matters worse, Bowers and Turner have also been charged in connection aggravated robbery back in February.

They all deserve whatever punishment they get. Big dummies.

Image via Wiki Commons/Metro Nashville PD