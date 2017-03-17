Rumor Control: Eddie Murphy’s Bangin’ Babygirl Bria Says THIS About “Coming To America” Sequel

Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Shows Him “Coming To America” Sequel TV Tweet He Didn’t Know “He” Sent

We knew Bria would have the answer! “Eddie Murphy” got the people all excited for a potential “Coming To America” sequel this week when this tweet began circulating.

Once Eddie’s oldest daughter heard the news she hit her dad up with the tweet… And this is what he had to say:

When your dad doesn't even realize he has a twitter account. 😭❤️ A post shared by Bria Murphy (@bria_murphy) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Bria shared a screenshot of her father’s response.

“Twitter account? What Twitter account? I have a Twitter account?”

SMH. Looks like Eddie Murphy doesn’t have a Twitter account guys. Sorry for the big letdown but the REAL Eddie didn’t tweet isht about a “Coming To America” sequel. Despite the verified check on the tweet — Eddie didn’t even know he had an account and as we told you yesterday, there’s no sign of it any longer either.

Well Bria, thanks for clearing that up with a quickness. Can you do us all a favor though and try and get your dad to do a “Coming To America” sequel anyway? Maybe this time you can star too!

WENN/Instagram/Twitter