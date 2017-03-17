SMH: NYC Man Riding Ambulance Bumper Kills EMT After Attempt To Steal It

#FDNY mourns the loss of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, Station 26, who was killed in the line of duty tonight while serving our city. pic.twitter.com/b3KrzGabYE — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2017

EMT Loses Life After Ambulance Thief Runs Her Over

The FDNY is mourning the loss of an EMT today after she was killed by an ambulance thief according to the Washington Post. The EMT, identified as Yadira Arroyo, was riding in the Bronx when around 7 p.m. when a pedestrian flagged her and a partner down to let them know a man was riding the bumper of the vehicle. The two EMT’s decide to pull over and see what was happening. As soon as they exited the truck, the man ran towards the driver door to attempt to move the ambulance. Yadira Arroyo and her partner rushed to stop the thief and the man threw the vehicle in reverse. Arroyo was then struck and run over.

Authorities haven’t identified the 25-year-old man in question but say he was apprehended by witnesses and eventually police after the incident. Yadira was 26, and the mother of five children. SMH, sounds like a senseless way to die.