Race Matters: Chicago Basketball Coach Quits After ‘Racist Refs’ Cheat Kids Out Of Regional Win

Chicago Coach Resigns After Accusing Referees Of Racism

An East Chicago High School coach could not stand by and allow racist referees take away a win for his mostly black basketball team. The coach quit after a double-overtime tie game slipped away from his boys according to CBS. Referees called a “fake” foul on them, giving the other team a win.

Coach Pete Trgovich says his mostly black team was cheated out of a win after white officials made intentional calls to favor the other team. He pointed out that East Chicago Central shot only eight free throws, while Warsaw, the other team had 23. These numbers were consistent with his claim.

The veteran coach is respected and considered somewhat of a legend in the area. He questioned why a black official never worked on of his games. Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bobby Cox will meet with East Chicago Central High School administrators today over the incident. SMH, we feel sorry for those kids.