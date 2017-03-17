Bangers: Sanaa Lathan Gets A Kiss From Co-Star Stephan James After L.A. Premiere Of “Shots Fired”
The paparazzi caught Sanaa Lathan getting a little smooch from her “Shots Fired” co-star Stephan James after the pair had dinner at Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles last night. Sanaa was stunning in an white dress, while Stephan looked pretty dapper in his suit. The pair have faced some romance rumors in the past, even though she’s a little older than him we think they’d make a cute couple. Do you? Kinda cute how they both have their eyes closed in this photo.
The dinner followed the Los Angeles premiere of Lathan and James’ new show “Shots Fired” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Estelle, Morris Chestnut, Mack Wilds, Ryan Destiny and other celebrities showed up to support and cast members joined show creators Reggie Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood onstage for a Q&A following the screening.
The many moments synchronicity that happened over and over and over during this journey of @shotsfiredfox BLEW OUR MINDS.. so when we ALL Showed up to last nights premiere in black and white (including the creators & other cast members not pictured) we were thrilled and yet not surprised. No this was not planned. Impromptu freight elevator shot taken with an iPhone. @vanityfair where you at?! Swipe for more.. 🎈