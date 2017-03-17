Bangers: Sanaa Lathan Gets A Kiss From Co-Star Stephan James After L.A. Premiere Of “Shots Fired”

Sanaa Lathan Has Dinner With Co-Star After L.A. Premiere

The paparazzi caught Sanaa Lathan getting a little smooch from her “Shots Fired” co-star Stephan James after the pair had dinner at Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles last night. Sanaa was stunning in an white dress, while Stephan looked pretty dapper in his suit. The pair have faced some romance rumors in the past, even though she’s a little older than him we think they’d make a cute couple. Do you? Kinda cute how they both have their eyes closed in this photo.

The dinner followed the Los Angeles premiere of Lathan and James’ new show “Shots Fired” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Estelle, Morris Chestnut, Mack Wilds, Ryan Destiny and other celebrities showed up to support and cast members joined show creators Reggie Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood onstage for a Q&A following the screening.

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere.

SplashNews/Instagram