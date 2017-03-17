Bangers: Sanaa Lathan Gets A Kiss From Co-Star Stephan James After L.A. Premiere Of “Shots Fired”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Sanaa Lathan gets a kiss from Stephan James leaving dinner at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. SplashNews

Sanaa Lathan Has Dinner With Co-Star After L.A. Premiere

The paparazzi caught Sanaa Lathan getting a little smooch from her “Shots Fired” co-star Stephan James after the pair had dinner at Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles last night. Sanaa was stunning in an white dress, while Stephan looked pretty dapper in his suit. The pair have faced some romance rumors in the past, even though she’s a little older than him we think they’d make a cute couple. Do you? Kinda cute how they both have their eyes closed in this photo.

Stephan James Sanaa Lathan The stars and producers of Fox's 'Shots Fired' attend a red carpet premiere and discussion held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA. SplashNews

The dinner followed the Los Angeles premiere of Lathan and James’ new show “Shots Fired” at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Estelle, Morris Chestnut, Mack Wilds, Ryan Destiny and other celebrities showed up to support and cast members joined show creators Reggie Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood onstage for a Q&A following the screening.

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere.

SplashNews/Instagram

💄

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Thursday night/Friday morn.. 🙇🏽‍♀️🙇🏽‍♀️🙇🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

@shotsfiredfox La premiere @1melissadesousa 👯👯👯

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus