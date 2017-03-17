More L’s: Married Mansplaining Headazz Tyrese Rails Against Weave, “Hard Tiddays” And Faux Fatties

Tyrese Continues To Bash Women On Instagram With His Uninvited Opinions

That’s right, Ty. Throw up ya “L gang” set…

Why does Tyrese think that anyone gives a s#!t about what he thinks? Just shoot Fast & The Furious 37 and STFU already.

Early this morning “ Wack Black Ty” posted this Instagram photo and long azz headazz caption

Yes, there is a ridiculous amount of plastic surgery and terrible lookin’ fake azzes in the world today.

That said, why the f**k does Tyrese care so damn much?! Didn’t he just get married?? Does he actually think that some Insta-thot will be on her way to the surgeon, scroll through her timeline, read his message and change her mind?

HELL naw! She gotta DMs to answer, fly out flights to catch, and dumbazz men to take advantage of.

Women want these surgeries and thirst bucket men want to look at them. C’est la vie. Get over it. This is life now.

