Earlier this week Steph Curry said James Harden should win the MVP over Russell Westbrook. Today RW responds: "who's he?" pic.twitter.com/kqeiWJiMrC — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 16, 2017

To take anything away from Russell Westbrook’s phenomenal season is just disrespectful. He’s the king of the NBA right now, sans the rings. So, when Steph Curry said James Harden deserved the MVP, Westbrook decided to respond.