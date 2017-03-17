Idols Become Rivals: Rick Ross Calls Out Birdman At SXSW After Blasting Him On Album Over Weezy

Rick Ross Puts Birdman On Blast On New Album Then Demands He “Free Lil Wayne” At SXSW

The pressure is on and Rozay is playing NO games outchea! His latest album Rather You Than Me includes a song called “Idols Become Rivals” that explicitly calls out Baby over his exploitation of Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Mannnie Fresh, BG and Turk!!!

He took to Instagram with the message as well:

The Level of respect and Love that I have for WAYNE makes it hard to sit back and not speak on the situation.The streets need you.Being a Boss means having the courage to say the things everybody thinking but scared to say.I can't wait for you to hear it.Midnight. #idolsbecomerivals A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Rozay has also wasted no time in taking his campaign from song to stage. He hit the stage at SXSW for MTV’s Woodie Awards late Thursday and demanded Baby free Weezy during his performance!

Peep the footage below.

Rick Ross tells Birdman to Free Lil Wayne from Cash Money A post shared by Julia Beverly (@juliabeverly) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Amazing to see him support Wayne.

The folks at Genius broke down “Idols Become Rivals” so thoroughly we had to include this video with the lyrics below. We highlighted some of the craziest parts in bold.

I used to see ni**as on TV, man

I used to be like, “Yo them ni**as so blessed, you know what I’m sayin’?”

If I had that opportunity, you know what I’m sayin’?

Maybach Music

Black Metaphor

[Verse 1: Rick Ross]

I grew up on that Cash Money

Bling bling, was well known to flash money

Hit the liquor store, after my Vic authority

Quick to switch a bi**h up, pick up me a thicker shorty

Pistol on me, ni**a, ain’t no pickin’ on me

We veterans so it’s better if you go get your army

A thug holiday is where your body lay

Me and Trick Daddy come from a common place

So us gettin’ money, that’s just a conversation

It’s so hard stayin’ rich and miss the confrontations

Cigars in the oval office, Ronald Reagan

Heard Barack Obama whisper asalaam alaikum

Live for the moment, die for the streets

Bible on the dash, kilos on the seat

I used to see you ni**as on my TV screen

And wondered what was life like, was it all a dream?

And then I met you out on LiveNation dates

Came to the realization that your watch was fake

Damn… you nearly broke my heart

I really thought you ni**as really owned them cars

[Interlude: Rick Ross]

I used to look up to you, ni**a, uh

[Verse 2: Rick Ross]

Hard to point a finger when you live a life of sin

I’ma bring my ni**as with me if I lose or win

Bought a fleet of cars, let the b***hes tag along

This little thing of ours, not the ones to tattle on

Omerta the code, Met Ball, parties with Vogue

Still blowin’ thick smoke while you powder your nose

Such a head rush until the day the feds rush

That’s when you ni**as wish you put your bread up

Leased whips, bad blood, that s**t’ll sink ships

Fast money comin’ slow, you better think quick

Rap game, so much f**k s**t done

That’s why this .45 in my Trukfit trunks

F**k a skateboard, I went and got a Wraith, boy

Catholic record labels, ni**as gettin’ raped, boy

Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue

Publishin’ is a sin, repent, forgive me, Lord

Shots fired, home invasion out on Palm Isle

Red beam detonators, who the bomb now?

Look you in your eyes, ni**a, ‘fore I say good night

And pray that Mannie Fresh’ll get to see the light

[Interlude: Rick Ross]

Damn, Stunna, I loved you, ni**a

Hate it came to this

Maybach Music

[Verse 3: Rick Ross]

You stole them boys pub and bought a foreclosure

Scott Storch demons in it, which is more poison

I handed over records, never charged a coin

But could sense the sentiment, I’m talkin’ all along

All Miami issues, Rozay handle for him

Same way Big Ducky do for me in California

Never slippin’, got relationships with the trillest niggas

Tony Draper, J Prince and even Jimmy Henchmen

Plenty killers and I know that Diddy with it

Tyga, chinchilla, really ain’t no penny pinchin’

Knew that you would never visit BG

Turk came home, take that boy a three piece

Shootin’ dope, usin’ coke, movin’ like you the Folks

Sacrificin’ half our life for your new music cult

You would give us self esteem and motivate our drive

But was in our pockets by the time we count to five

I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne

His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain

I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame

Last request, can all producers please get paid?

[Outro: Rick Ross]

Can’t believe this s**t, homie

I still love you, ni**a

How the f**k, ni**a, you touch half a billion, ni**a

And your team starvin’, ni**a

You on an island, ni**a

You came to my city, ni**a

I let you in my city, ni**a

And what hurt me the most, ni**a

Is how you did my brother Khaled, ni**a

Khaled was loyal to you, ni**a

The pain I seen in my brother’s eye, ni**a

FaceTimin’ my ni**a, ni**a, he took that to the chin, ni**a

That’s why my ni**a blessed

That’s why my ni**a Khaled blessed

You put my ni**a in the hole, homie

I don’t feel you for that, my ni**a

That s**t hurt me, you under-dig? Uh

It’s painful what you see real ni**as do when they get the paper

When they get the bag

You can’t never forget ’bout lil bruh and them

I’ll never forget ’bout lil bruh and them

Lil bruh and them, always remember

Lil bruh and them, this for lil bruh and them

Stunna

Crazy right. We just hope this beef doesn’t turn violent. You know Birdman has been accused of running with some dangerous folks before who have even been charged for firing REAL shots.

Lil Wayne performed at SXSW last night as well, hit the flip for more photos.