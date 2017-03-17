Idols Become Rivals: Rick Ross Calls Out Birdman At SXSW After Blasting Him On Album Over Weezy
The pressure is on and Rozay is playing NO games outchea! His latest album Rather You Than Me includes a song called “Idols Become Rivals” that explicitly calls out Baby over his exploitation of Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Mannnie Fresh, BG and Turk!!!
He took to Instagram with the message as well:
Rozay has also wasted no time in taking his campaign from song to stage. He hit the stage at SXSW for MTV’s Woodie Awards late Thursday and demanded Baby free Weezy during his performance!
Peep the footage below.
Amazing to see him support Wayne.
The folks at Genius broke down “Idols Become Rivals” so thoroughly we had to include this video with the lyrics below. We highlighted some of the craziest parts in bold.
I used to see ni**as on TV, man
I used to be like, “Yo them ni**as so blessed, you know what I’m sayin’?”
If I had that opportunity, you know what I’m sayin’?
Maybach Music
Black Metaphor
[Verse 1: Rick Ross]
I grew up on that Cash Money
Bling bling, was well known to flash money
Hit the liquor store, after my Vic authority
Quick to switch a bi**h up, pick up me a thicker shorty
Pistol on me, ni**a, ain’t no pickin’ on me
We veterans so it’s better if you go get your army
A thug holiday is where your body lay
Me and Trick Daddy come from a common place
So us gettin’ money, that’s just a conversation
It’s so hard stayin’ rich and miss the confrontations
Cigars in the oval office, Ronald Reagan
Heard Barack Obama whisper asalaam alaikum
Live for the moment, die for the streets
Bible on the dash, kilos on the seat
I used to see you ni**as on my TV screen
And wondered what was life like, was it all a dream?
And then I met you out on LiveNation dates
Came to the realization that your watch was fake
Damn… you nearly broke my heart
I really thought you ni**as really owned them cars
[Interlude: Rick Ross]
I used to look up to you, ni**a, uh
[Verse 2: Rick Ross]
Hard to point a finger when you live a life of sin
I’ma bring my ni**as with me if I lose or win
Bought a fleet of cars, let the b***hes tag along
This little thing of ours, not the ones to tattle on
Omerta the code, Met Ball, parties with Vogue
Still blowin’ thick smoke while you powder your nose
Such a head rush until the day the feds rush
That’s when you ni**as wish you put your bread up
Leased whips, bad blood, that s**t’ll sink ships
Fast money comin’ slow, you better think quick
Rap game, so much f**k s**t done
That’s why this .45 in my Trukfit trunks
F**k a skateboard, I went and got a Wraith, boy
Catholic record labels, ni**as gettin’ raped, boy
Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue
Publishin’ is a sin, repent, forgive me, Lord
Shots fired, home invasion out on Palm Isle
Red beam detonators, who the bomb now?
Look you in your eyes, ni**a, ‘fore I say good night
And pray that Mannie Fresh’ll get to see the light
[Interlude: Rick Ross]
Damn, Stunna, I loved you, ni**a
Hate it came to this
Maybach Music
[Verse 3: Rick Ross]
You stole them boys pub and bought a foreclosure
Scott Storch demons in it, which is more poison
I handed over records, never charged a coin
But could sense the sentiment, I’m talkin’ all along
All Miami issues, Rozay handle for him
Same way Big Ducky do for me in California
Never slippin’, got relationships with the trillest niggas
Tony Draper, J Prince and even Jimmy Henchmen
Plenty killers and I know that Diddy with it
Tyga, chinchilla, really ain’t no penny pinchin’
Knew that you would never visit BG
Turk came home, take that boy a three piece
Shootin’ dope, usin’ coke, movin’ like you the Folks
Sacrificin’ half our life for your new music cult
You would give us self esteem and motivate our drive
But was in our pockets by the time we count to five
I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne
His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain
I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame
Last request, can all producers please get paid?
[Outro: Rick Ross]
Can’t believe this s**t, homie
I still love you, ni**a
How the f**k, ni**a, you touch half a billion, ni**a
And your team starvin’, ni**a
You on an island, ni**a
You came to my city, ni**a
I let you in my city, ni**a
And what hurt me the most, ni**a
Is how you did my brother Khaled, ni**a
Khaled was loyal to you, ni**a
The pain I seen in my brother’s eye, ni**a
FaceTimin’ my ni**a, ni**a, he took that to the chin, ni**a
That’s why my ni**a blessed
That’s why my ni**a Khaled blessed
You put my ni**a in the hole, homie
I don’t feel you for that, my ni**a
That s**t hurt me, you under-dig? Uh
It’s painful what you see real ni**as do when they get the paper
When they get the bag
You can’t never forget ’bout lil bruh and them
I’ll never forget ’bout lil bruh and them
Lil bruh and them, always remember
Lil bruh and them, this for lil bruh and them
Stunna
Crazy right. We just hope this beef doesn’t turn violent. You know Birdman has been accused of running with some dangerous folks before who have even been charged for firing REAL shots.
Lil Wayne performed at SXSW last night as well, hit the flip for more photos.
