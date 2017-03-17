‘Moonlight’s’ Alex Hibbert And Jaden Piner To Receive The Keys To Miami Gardens

Black boy joy!

“Moonlight” Stars Receiving Keys To Miami Gardens

Two young Oscar winners are being praised by their Florida hometown. Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner of “Moonlight” will soon receive the keys to Miami Gardens.

According to The Grio, 13-year-old Alex and 12-year-old Jaden will receive the honor at this year’s Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival.

Both Alex and Jaden attend the city’s Norland Middle School and Miami Gardens couldn’t be prouder to see the young boys shine.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for us to acknowledge what they’ve done at a young age, and tell them how proud we are of them,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III. “Because so often when you hear about young black kids, people don’t want to tell you the stories of these kids and areas that they excel in,” continues Mayor Gilbert. “We aren’t talking about them most times. Most times we’re talking about young black boys in a negative context, so anytime we get an opportunity to tell them how extraordinary they are, we will do it. And ‘Jazz In The Gardens’ is the biggest stage that we can offer in the city.”

Alex played young Chiron in the film and Jaden played Kevin.

Their key ceremony will take place this weekend during the 12 annual celebration. In addition to the presentation to the child stars, Jazz In The Gardens will include performances from Esperanza Spalding and Jill Scott.

What do YOU think about Miami Gardens honoring Alex and Jaden???

WENN