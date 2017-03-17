Fair Or Foul? #BLM Chapter Angry About Canadian Politician Using Beyonce Lyrics In Campaign

Twitter

Black Lives Matter Chapter Makes Canadian Politician Delete Beyonce Tweet

34-year-old Nikki Ashton received ton of criticism from a Vancouver Black Lives Matter chapter after using Beyoncé lyrics in a political ad. The person tweeting behind the #BLM twitter account were upset at the National Democratic Party Leader and accusing Ashton of “appropriating culture”, according to Heat Street.

Her campaign slogan read “To the LEFT, To the LEFT’, referring to Beyonce’s Irreplaceable lyrics. “Like Beyonce says, to the left. Time for an unapologetic turn for the #NPD, for social, racial, enviro, and economic justice,” she added in her tweet. BLM Vancouver responded promptly “Appropriating Black culture is not intersectional feminism. Please delete your “to the left” FB post & address the issue.” Nikki Aston complied and the two accounts seem to exchange how Nikki could improve her connection with the Black Community with out using black cultural references.

TY @BLM_Van We removed it.Not our intention to appropriate.We're committed to a platform of racial justice+would appreciate ur feedback. — Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) March 14, 2017

Do you think that this Black Life Matters chapter had a point or overreacting?