RHOA Bob Whitfield Apologizes For Laughing About Sheree Whitfield Abuse

Bob Whitfield Apologizes For Sheree Whitfield Abuse Scene

Bob Whitfield is apologizing for his horrible behavior on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” As previously reported Sheree Whitfield’s ex was eviscerated after he seemingly admitted to abusing her during their marriage. “Maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough,” said Bob to Sheree who then burst into tears.

Now finally feeling apologetic, Bob’s issued an open letter to StraightFromTheA apologizing for his actions.

“My mockery is shameful and no longer funny,” wrote Bob.

My Dearest Woman, I am wrong. I made trivial the abuse of HER in front of the world. I am no monster. I allowed truth, comedy and conjecture to convey an image of myself that I would never condone. I know how emotionally charged anger can inflict damage to someone you hold dear. My mockery is shameful and no longer funny. One instance of psychological abuse may not condemn someone to death, yet it would be no instances that makes a man wholesome; by being thoughtful in words and actions; being responsible in procedure and measures; being a protector, provider and provisioner for his family; and to show proper restraint with committing actions that lack virtue. I laugh because it feels better than crying. However, I must cry for forgiveness. My humility now is true to the pride that I take of holding HER to the highest esteem as mother or as wife, as confidant or as friend . This ode is true… Humble and Highest Regards, Bob

Uhhhhhh, who really wrote this letter???

