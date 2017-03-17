Seasoned Bae: A Gallery Of Reasons Odell Beckham Would Be Lucky To Be Chopping Down Pilar Sanders
Reasons Pilar Is Bae
Rumors have been circulating that Odell Beckham and Pilar Sanders have been canoodling in their spare time. While it’s unclear how true the rumors are, we do know that if Odell were high-stepping in her end zone then he’d be one lucky man.
Oh, you forgot? Let’s look at all the ways Odell is living his best, pop-locking life if he can be with Pilar.
#Repost @mqlifestyle with @repostapp. ・・・😘 Thankh u @legendarymarquest #MarQuestMagazine coming soon! JULY 2016 : Check out cover model @PilarSanders and get great fitness tips and exercising routines to get you looking cover ready! 😊💪🏾👏🏻#MQFitness #MQMagazine #mqfitness #mqmodels #themqbrand #mqphotography #model #fitness #beauty #love your #body #fitfam #bikini #ready #beautiful #hair #sun #water #baby #beach ready