Seasoned Bae: A Gallery Of Reasons Odell Beckham Would Be Lucky To Be Chopping Down Pilar Sanders

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

#island #girl #stay #bikini #ready #love #fun #sun #fitness #4 #life #eat #clean #👑

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

Reasons Pilar Is Bae

Rumors have been circulating that Odell Beckham and Pilar Sanders have been canoodling in their spare time. While it’s unclear how true the rumors are, we do know that if Odell were high-stepping in her end zone then he’d be one lucky man.

Oh, you forgot? Let’s look at all the ways Odell is living his best, pop-locking life if he can be with Pilar.

#island #girl #stay #bikini #ready #love #fun #sun #fitness #4 #life #eat #clean #👑

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

#island #girl #4 #life #❤️ #girls #with #curls #sun #baby

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

#planning #christmas #fun #play #time 🎅🏽🎉🎁

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

#black #friday and #jamaica #blue #mountain have me like okaaaay #letsgo

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

Where it all began ❤️ #chanel #kisses

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

#funny and #sassy will take u #everywhere 👸🏽🐝#thankyou #lash #lounge #alliance

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    Continue Slideshow

    I #love #summer #sun ☀️ I'm such a #water #baby 💦🏄🏽 feeding that #melanin #magic 🔮 #sexy #vibes

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    #paradise #Love 👑🌴🌸🌊❣

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    #love and #Kisses to u Dawling!!! Thankh u! 😘😘😘😘😘 we will shoot soon!!! #photographer

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    #fun #fitness #motivation #beauty #fountainofyouth #secrets

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    #life

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    Rise n Shine! Time to get it in #love #fitlife #fitness #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyeating

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    #ThatAssTho 🍑

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    Gotta Get that #VelvetRope Burn then Zumba with @Kandieblive

    A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus