Seasoned Bae: A Gallery Of Reasons Odell Beckham Would Be Lucky To Be Chopping Down Pilar Sanders

Reasons Pilar Is Bae

Rumors have been circulating that Odell Beckham and Pilar Sanders have been canoodling in their spare time. While it’s unclear how true the rumors are, we do know that if Odell were high-stepping in her end zone then he’d be one lucky man.

Oh, you forgot? Let’s look at all the ways Odell is living his best, pop-locking life if he can be with Pilar.