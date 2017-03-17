Here’s What Bow Wow Thinks About Criticism Of His Headazz Melania Trump Tweet

Bye Bow Wow!

Bow Wow Responds To Melania Trump Tweet Criticism

After getting roasted to oblivion for his headazz “pimp out Melania Trump” tweet, Bow Wow’s responding to the slander.

As previously reported the pint-sized rapper was none too pleased when Trump called Snoop Dogg’s career “failing” after he clowned him in a music video, so Bow unleashed on Melania Trump.

“Ayo @ realDonaldTrump shut your punk a*s up talking sh*t about my uncle @ SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us,” wrote Bow in a now deleted tweet.

And while the tweet’s gone, people are still going IN on Bow for headazzly threatening the First Lady.

According to Bow however, it’s all good though because “God’s got him” and he had a carefree experience at the movies.

Uhhh….



So because he didn’t get harassed at the theater by Trump supporters that means things are all good for Shad then, right?



WRONG.

