Tiny Hands, Tiny Heart: Trump Slashes Funds For Meals On Wheels And Education In 2018 Budget Blueprint

Trump’s 2018 Budget Plans To Take Food Away From Poor Seniors & Disabled Veterans

Less meals for seniors and disabled veterans are on the way…

The outline for President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget suggests slashing funding for a program that provides meals for older, impoverished Americans. Meals On Wheels is one of the oldest and largest national organizations nationwide that’s dedicated to addressing senior hunger & isolation. Trump seems to think there’s no “proof” that the program works and wants to take away meals from seniors who depend on the program day-to-day.

According to CNN the budget blue print states “The federal government has spent over $150 billion on this block grant since its inception in 1974, but the program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated results”. A spokeswoman at Meels On Wheel counter’s that claim adding that programs across the country are already serving 23 million fewer meals than they did in 2005, and waiting lists to join Meals on Wheels are actually growing.

The budget blueprint also suggests cutting funds for the Department of Education, Department of Transportation and Department of Housing and Urban Development by nearly $18 billion.